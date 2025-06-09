Rego B, grandson of Bappi Lahiri, makes musical debut with heartfelt single Yaara

Yaara is a soulful tribute to friendship, capturing the emotional essence of bonds that shape our growing years. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Rego said, “Friendship is the backbone of every emotion we go through. Yaara is my way of thanking those who stood by me when no one else did. It’s for the unsung heroes of our everyday lives—our friends.”

Promoting the song actively on Instagram, Rego revealed that O Yaara, as he refers to it, is his first original composition, both written and sung by him. In a heartfelt post, he reflected on the inspiration behind the track: “It’s a celebration of the unbreakable bond I share with my friends. From holding tiny hands in nursery to walking out of our grade 10 classrooms with memories that will last a lifetime, we’ve grown together, laughed together, and stood by each other through every high and low. This song is my way of saying thank you — for every shared lunchbox, every silly fight, every secret kept, and every dream encouraged.”

Rego also shared how emotionally invested he was in creating the song: “It is my very first original composition, and I’ve had the privilege of lending my own voice to it as well. Creating this piece has been an emotional journey, and I’ve poured my heart and soul into every word and note.”

Rego B first gained attention in the music scene at age 12 with his debut single Bachcha Party. With Yaara, he now takes a significant step forward in establishing his musical identity while honoring the legacy of his grandfather.