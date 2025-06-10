Delbar Arya and Guru Randhawa likely to reunite for a romantic film after the success of Downtown

According to an insider from the industry, Downtown remains one of the most beloved tracks in the Punjabi music scene. The duo’s magnetic chemistry caught the attention of a major production house, which is eager to bring them together for a romantic film. Both Delbar and Guru have been approached, and while nothing is confirmed yet, the two stars are currently in the script-reading phase. Early reports suggest the movie will feature a heartwarming love story that suits their personalities perfectly.

When asked about the possibility of reuniting with Guru on-screen, Delbar said, "After the overwhelming love we received for Downtown, it's always exciting to think about working together again. There are a few things in the works, but I can't share too much right now. Let’s hope for the best — and if it happens, I promise it’ll be worth the wait."

Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see the two together again on the big screen, given how well their chemistry was received in Downtown. Expectations are high, and if this reunion happens, it promises to be a treat for everyone.

Delbar Arya, a rising star in the Punjabi entertainment industry, has won hearts with her stellar performances in films like PR, Tu Hovein Main Hovan, Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gaya, Madhaniyaa, and Damdaa.

On the work front, Delbar Arya is already preparing for her upcoming films Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gaya and Madhaniyaa, alongside several music video releases. Guru Randhawa, meanwhile, has just wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film Shaunki Sarda.

After Delbar Arya’s iconic collaboration with Guru Randhawa in the hit music video Downtown, which has amassed 300 million views across platforms, Delbar is reportedly in talks to reunite with the singer-turned-actor for an upcoming romantic film. This potential collaboration has set her growing fan base abuzz with anticipation.

