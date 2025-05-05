Delbar Arya embraces dual challenges in Punjabi films Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gaya and Madhaniya

Currently shooting for Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gaya, Delbar describes the experience as enriching and enjoyable. “The crew has been incredible to work with. Collaborating with Karamjit Anmol has been a great learning opportunity, and working under director Navjit Singh—one of the most humble people I’ve met—has made the process even more rewarding,” she shares. The actress also expressed her eagerness to connect with audiences through OTT platforms, aiming to broaden her reach and craft.

Interestingly, Delbar doesn’t hail from Punjab, yet she has seamlessly embraced Punjabi roles like a fish to water. Speaking about her preparation, she says, “I have so much love and respect for Punjab that I’ve committed myself to constantly improving my Punjabi language skills and immersing myself in its culture. I want to represent Punjab with pride on a global stage.”

When asked about what drives her to choose a role, she explains, “For me, a strong script and a well-developed character that touches my heart are non-negotiable. While I’m open to exploring a variety of roles, I’m especially drawn to powerful female characters—those who fight for freedom or noble causes, ideally in action-packed stories. That’s the kind of role I’m keen to dive into next.”

With a few more projects in the pipeline, Delbar teases that exciting announcements are on the horizon.