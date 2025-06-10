DGTL India 2025 line-up unveiled: A power-packed roster of global and local talent for its 5th edition

India’s most anticipated house and techno celebration is back—and it’s bigger, bolder, and more beat-driven than ever. DGTL (pronounced: digital), the pioneering global festival brand known for its cutting-edge production, conscious ethos, and forward-thinking line-ups, has just dropped the full artist roster for its milestone 5th edition in India, slated for October 2025.

International artists making India debut at DGTL 2025

The twin-city takeover will begin with DGTL Bengaluru on October 3 & 4 at the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Spa & Resort, followed by DGTL Mumbai on October 4 & 5 at the iconic NESCO Centre.