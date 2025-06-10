DGTL India 2025 line-up unveiled: A power-packed roster of global and local talent for its 5th edition

India’s most anticipated house and techno celebration is back—and it’s bigger, bolder, and more beat-driven than ever. DGTL (pronounced: digital), the pioneering global festival brand known for its cutting-edge production, conscious ethos, and forward-thinking line-ups, has just dropped the full artist roster for its milestone 5th edition in India, slated for October 2025.
The twin-city takeover will begin with DGTL Bengaluru on October 3 & 4 at the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Spa & Resort, followed by DGTL Mumbai on October 4 & 5 at the iconic NESCO Centre.
Rave, EDM, tribal and more
This year’s international line-up features a stellar mix of house and techno heavyweights. Making their India debuts are Anfisa Letyago – the rising Italian techno force shaking up global club circuits. Héctor Oaks – Spanish rave commander known for gritty, vinyl-heavy sets. Ellen Allien – legendary German selector and BPitch Control boss. Mita Gami – Israeli producer blending tribal rhythms with psychedelic house. Masalo (live), Callush (TBC) and David Löhlein, who bring a fresh sonic perspective to Indian audiences.
They’ll be joined by favourites like Yotto, Helena Hauff, Dosem, Echonomist, Natascha Polké (live), 8Kays and more, promising a genre-defying journey across deep house, industrial techno, minimal and experimental electronica.
From India’s thriving electronic scene
True to its commitment to local talent, DGTL India 2025 also shines a spotlight on India’s electronic music vanguard. The festival will see the return of beloved homegrown acts like Bullzeye, Sickflip, Parallel Voices, Kollision, Blurry Slur, Sequ3l and Sindhi Curry.
New-age selectors and fresh sounds will come courtesy of Ana Lilia, Profanayty, Kampai, Audio Units, Mogasu, Bawra, Dreamstates, Zeeqar, Santana & Priaa and many more. Plus, DGTL hints at surprise BudX acts on the roster—keeping fans on their toes until the stages light up.
Three Stages. One Vision.
As always, expect DGTL’s signature sustainably designed festival architecture featuring three immersive stage experiences: Modular – the main stage known for audio-visual spectacle; Generator by Budweiser – a raw, warehouse-style zone of unfiltered energy and Gain – the intimate, glass-house stage curated for discovery and deep connection
With its unique mix of global debuts, underground legends, and homegrown pioneers, DGTL India 2025 is poised to deliver a transformative dancefloor experience across both cities.
