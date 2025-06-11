Tulsi Kumar teams up with Manan Bhardwaj for an emotionally charged track 'Bheegne De'

Musically, the track leans on minimalist arrangements, with Manan's production, leaving room for Tulsi's voice to take centre stage. The result is a track that avoids dramatic crescendos in favour of a restrained emotional build, reflecting the subtle pull between two souls coming closer.

Speaking about the track, Tulsi said, “Bheegne De is about emotional vulnerability. Singing it required a shift in pace — to really let the softness speak for itself. It’s a song that doesn’t shout, but gently speaks to you.”

Manan Bhardwaj echoed the sentiment, sharing, “I wanted Bheegne De to feel like a breath — quiet, but full of feeling. Tulsi’s voice naturally fits that mood. Her interpretation added layers that enhanced the emotion we aimed to convey.”

Bheegne De is now available on all major music platforms, with the video streaming on YouTube.

