Tulsi Kumar teams up with Manan Bhardwaj for an emotionally charged track 'Bheegne De'

Tulsi Kumar’s latest release Bheegne De is a soothing blend of evocative lyrics, subtle instrumentation and heartfelt visuals. The single, written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, offers a serene listening experience, brought to life by Tulsi’s emotive vocals. Paired with a visually delicate music video set in a quiet mountain town, the track explores themes of unspoken emotion and longing.
Directed by Arif Khan, the video stars Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel, who portray two individuals connected by a silent but intense bond. The backdrop of misty hills and quiet lanes adds to the subdued mood, emphasising moments that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable.
Musically, the track leans on minimalist arrangements, with Manan's production, leaving room for Tulsi's voice to take centre stage. The result is a track that avoids dramatic crescendos in favour of a restrained emotional build, reflecting the subtle pull between two souls coming closer.
Speaking about the track, Tulsi said, “Bheegne De is about emotional vulnerability. Singing it required a shift in pace — to really let the softness speak for itself. It’s a song that doesn’t shout, but gently speaks to you.”
Manan Bhardwaj echoed the sentiment, sharing, “I wanted Bheegne De to feel like a breath — quiet, but full of feeling. Tulsi’s voice naturally fits that mood. Her interpretation added layers that enhanced the emotion we aimed to convey.”
Bheegne De is now available on all major music platforms, with the video streaming on YouTube.
