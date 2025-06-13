Ahead of his new EP release, musical wiz Savera reflects on growing up a ’90s kid, boarding school memories, being genre-agnostic and more

In the wake of the turn of the decade, many musicians have made their mark in the playback scene. But none quite like singer-songwriter and music composer Savera. The artiste, popularly known for his numerous collaborations with composer and music producer OAFF in projects like the Gehraiyaan album (particularly the viral track Doobey), Ittefaq and more, is now diving headfirst into the exploration of fragments from his personal journey. Related emotions and moments from his life are the subject of his upcoming EP Strongest Boy Alive. Savera is charting the explorations of his life alongside his vulnerability, grief and growth in this EP, with its latest track being Veer Mere. The song features vocals by Punjabi singer Burraah and to celebrate this journey of this budding Indian music star, we rope in the crooner himself for a heart-to-heart. We learn much about the boarding school backstory in the EP, his synergy with Burraah and more.