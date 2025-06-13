Ahead of his new EP release, musical wiz Savera reflects on growing up a ’90s kid, boarding school memories, being genre-agnostic and more
In the wake of the turn of the decade, many musicians have made their mark in the playback scene. But none quite like singer-songwriter and music composer Savera. The artiste, popularly known for his numerous collaborations with composer and music producer OAFF in projects like the Gehraiyaan album (particularly the viral track Doobey), Ittefaq and more, is now diving headfirst into the exploration of fragments from his personal journey. Related emotions and moments from his life are the subject of his upcoming EP Strongest Boy Alive. Savera is charting the explorations of his life alongside his vulnerability, grief and growth in this EP, with its latest track being Veer Mere. The song features vocals by Punjabi singer Burraah and to celebrate this journey of this budding Indian music star, we rope in the crooner himself for a heart-to-heart. We learn much about the boarding school backstory in the EP, his synergy with Burraah and more.
Savera's New EP Explores Vulnerability and Growth Through Personal Narratives
Veer Mere is incredibly raw and personal. You mentioned the cathartic experience of writing it. How has the process of releasing such a deeply personal track, particularly one about your brother, impacted your healing journey?
I never could have imagined how moving the response to this song would be. I’m blown away by the fact that it was able to provide catharsis, not just to Burrah and me, but also to so many listeners. It made this difficult journey so worth it.
Please tell us about the thought process behind calling the EP Strongest Boy Alive.
Being in boarding school since the age of five has given me a lot of discipline and mental fortitude that I’m lucky to have today. However, that environment did not allow for weakness or vulnerability. No matter how you felt, you had to be brave-faced; you had to be the strongest boy you could be. This album is a journey through those experiences and everything since and naming it so felt apt to the journey of growing up as a ’90s kid.
You made the conscious decision for Burrah to sing Veer Mere because you felt his voice was the only one you could trust with something so personal. Can you elaborate on the creative synergy between you and Burrah for this specific track?
Burrah was, as I had suspected, the only person who would be able to bring Veer Mere to life. His words and voice fit this idea so well, I think even he was surprised. We have worked well together since Udja for Coke Studio, but Veer Mere brought new depths to my respect for him as an artiste. The process was made much easier because of our strong bond.
Tell us about the score composed for the tracks in this EP.
I didn’t consciously choose the genre of each song; I’ve been called ‘genre-agnostic.’ While the songs are very distinct from each other, this album was a return to my identity as a singer-songwriter.
Having made music for many projects in Bollywood, do you feel film music in that the industry has evolved? Or do you feel audiences still prefer familiar sounds?
There’s definitely still some evolution happening for those who are open to broadening their tastes. But the Indian film industry caters to many who prefer tried and tested formulas for songs. Listenership is changing, but slowly.
Finally, tell us what’s next?
I cannot wait to take Strongest Boy Alive on the road with a live show that is already taking shape and may feature some new unreleased songs as well!
Strongest Boy Alive releases on June 14. Galtiyaan featuring Nikhita Gandhi releases today. Veer Mere is streaming on all audio platforms.
