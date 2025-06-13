Akanksha Bhandari unveils bold new sound with latest single, Promise

Independent multilingual singer–songwriter Akanksha Bhandari has dropped her highly anticipated new single Promise, a striking Punjabi pop ballad that marks a significant departure from her previous work. This powerful track sees Akanksha exploring a deeply emotional landscape, embodying the voice of a woman who loves fiercely and without reservation.

Akanksha Bhandari unveils her bold new Punjabi pop ballad Promise

Promise features a vibrant yet soulful sonic backdrop crafted by Kimeraa, perfectly capturing the raw vulnerability of a woman consumed by love, where affection is not merely a desire but a fundamental necessity. Akanksha’s vocals soar as she lays bare her deepest longing: a lifetime of steadfast love, pleading with her partner to honour the pledges he once made.

Akanksha shared her insights on the release, “Promise is one of my most experimental tracks so far. It marries a dark, moody soundscape with romantic, heartfelt lyrics — a combination that felt unusual yet exciting to explore. I’m constantly striving to push my musical boundaries, and with this song, I wanted to reveal a different facet of my artistry. The melody came to me quite spontaneously, and Kimeraa instantly grasped my vision for the production. Rehan’s lyrics then tied everything together seamlessly. I truly hope people connect with this new sound and continue to support my music.”

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, with a track visualiser soon to be released on Akanksha’s official YouTube channel. Promise is a testament to Akanksha’s evolved artistry — bold in its sound, rich in emotion and fearless in spirit. The track stands as a powerful declaration of love’s enduring strength and permanence, adorned with lush melodies and commanding vocals.

Akanksha Bhandari, a native of Amritsar and Himachal Pradesh, moved to Mumbai to pursue her studies and a career in music. Her dedication has seen her rise to prominence with her heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Tere Liye from Namaste England and has since performed over 500 shows, sharing stages with India’s leading artists. The 29-year-old singer gained widespread recognition for her viral covers and mashups and has released over 25 songs accumulating more than 5 million streams.