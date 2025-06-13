Is Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover "regressive" or "satirical?"

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend on Wednesday and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

What was intended as a dramatic visual statement has become a cultural flashpoint, igniting debate over feminism, satire, and the modern female pop star’s role in pushing boundaries.

Is it a bold take on submission or a regressive misstep? Netizens are divided on Sabrina Carpenter's new cover

The now-viral cover features Carpenter kneeling beside a man whose hand grips her hair, while she rests one hand on his thigh. Another image posted by Carpenter, possibly an alternate or back cover, shows a dog wearing a collar with a tag labeled “Man’s Best Friend.”

"If this cover was satire, then women would feel seen and heard"

Critics quickly took to social media and op-ed columns to express discomfort, labelling the image as “regressive” and problematic, especially given Carpenter’s predominantly young, female fanbase.

A Scotland-based advocacy group for survivors of domestic abuse, called the cover a promotion of “tired tropes that reduce women to pets, props, and possessions and promote an element of violence and control.”

Commenters on Carpenter’s Instagram post ranged from “Sabrina, this is not as slay as you think it is" to “Explain to me again how this isn’t catered to the male gaze?” and even “Is this a humiliation ritual?”

One domestic violence survivor wrote:

"Love Sabrina, but this picture...why is the man in there like that? It’s not a very empowering image for women. I think it’s a mistake since most her fans are women and as a DV survivor I find it uncomfortable… I’d rather see her empowered than like that.”

Another critique summed up the general discomfort:

“If this cover was satire, then women would feel seen and heard within it and men would feel completely uncomfortable. This isn't subversive; it mimics the violence it's failing to critique.”