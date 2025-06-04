Is Sabrina Carpenter’s new song ‘Manchild’ about Barry Keoghan? Fans think so

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to turning heartbreak into pop gold, and her upcoming single Manchild has the internet buzzing — not just for its infectious teasers, but for who fans believe it's about: her ex-boyfriend, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan.

Why fans are linking Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild to Barry Keoghan

Earlier this week, Sabrina teased her new release with a grainy social media video showing her hitchhiking by a roadside — a cryptic nod to a journey of escape, perhaps. Alongside the video, fans spotted billboards off Interstate 69 with slogans like “Hey men!” and “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them”, fuelling speculation that Manchild is a pointed breakup anthem. Confirming the song’s title shortly after, Sabrina also posted the cover art and cheekily added: “This one’s about you!!” The caption, along with a teaser from the vinyl reading “Inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man”, only intensified suspicions that Keoghan might be in the lyrical crosshairs.