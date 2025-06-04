Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis ahead of upcoming performance

Jessie J has shared that she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, revealing the news in an emotional video message on Instagram. The 37-year-old British singer, best known for hits like Price Tag and Domino, said she plans to undergo surgery following her performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium later this month.
In the video, Jessie admitted she’s been ‘in and out of tests’ recently. “Cancer sucks in any form,” she said, “but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.” Leaning into humour amid vulnerability, she quipped, “It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job.” The singer, who welcomed her first child in 2023, said she’s choosing to go public with the diagnosis to process her emotions and connect with others facing similar challenges. “I just wanted to be open and share it. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me, with people giving me their love, support, and stories,” she added.
After the Summertime Ball, Jessie plans to take a short break to recover from surgery. “I will come back with massive [boobs] and more music,” she joked, adding candidly, “I need a hug.” Fans and fellow celebrities rallied around her online, with TV presenter Gaby Roslin sending “enormous hugs” in the comments. Breast cancer remains the most common form of cancer among women in the UK. Jessie J has been candid about health struggles throughout her life—from a childhood heart condition and a teenage stroke to a Meniere’s disease episode in 2020 that left her briefly deaf. In 2023, she also shared that she had been diagnosed with ADHD and OCD.
Despite being offered a major Broadway role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Jessie turned it down recently, citing timing and motherhood as her priorities. “My son was too young and I just couldn’t,” she said. “But I’ll do it at some point.” Jessie’s decision to speak out not only reflects her openness but also helps demystify a diagnosis that touches so many. Early detection, she reminds us, can make all the difference—and sometimes, a little humour helps too.