Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis ahead of upcoming performance

After the Summertime Ball, Jessie plans to take a short break to recover from surgery. “I will come back with massive [boobs] and more music,” she joked, adding candidly, “I need a hug.” Fans and fellow celebrities rallied around her online, with TV presenter Gaby Roslin sending “enormous hugs” in the comments. Breast cancer remains the most common form of cancer among women in the UK. Jessie J has been candid about health struggles throughout her life—from a childhood heart condition and a teenage stroke to a Meniere’s disease episode in 2020 that left her briefly deaf. In 2023, she also shared that she had been diagnosed with ADHD and OCD.

Despite being offered a major Broadway role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Jessie turned it down recently, citing timing and motherhood as her priorities. “My son was too young and I just couldn’t,” she said. “But I’ll do it at some point.” Jessie’s decision to speak out not only reflects her openness but also helps demystify a diagnosis that touches so many. Early detection, she reminds us, can make all the difference—and sometimes, a little humour helps too.