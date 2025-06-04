My baby came out five pounds because I couldn’t eat: Cardi B opens up on what cheating did to her pregnancy

Cardi B has opened up about the heavy toll that her romance with Offset had on her mental and physical wellbeing, confessing she felt “going crazy” in the last few months leading up to their break-up. The WAP rapper, happier than she has been in a “very, very long time”, spoke openly about the emotional ravages of Offset’s suspected cheating and habitual lying.
In videos from an X Spaces posted by a news publication on Tuesday, Cardi looked back on the tough time when she was pregnant with their third child and filed for divorce in late July last year. “Last year, I felt like I was losing my mind,” she revealed. “It’s not just the cheating. It’s the perpetual lying, the gaslighting — it was really messing with my with my head."
The stress was so bad that it affected her pregnancy. “I couldn‘t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out five pounds, because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed.” Her label and management team finally stepped in, getting her a therapist. “I did therapy, and I tried, and I fell back in love again,” she continued, referring to her reported new beau Stefon Diggs.
Cardi gave birth to daughter Blossom in September, after having filed for divorce for the second time. The acrimonious proceedings continue, with Cardi recently criticising Offset for asking for spousal support. In a May X Spaces, she lashed out, threatening: “You such a f–king p—y a– n—a. Word to my mother, I want you to die, but I want you to die f–king slow. When you die, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n—a, you gotta think of me.”
Now in a much healthier place, the hip-hop superstar is taking new relationships with caution, debunking rumors she is “popping out” with some new guy just to provoke her former lover. She insists ending things with Offset was for her own sanity. “If I was still there, I was gonna end up going to jail,” she explained to fans, “'Cause I was gonna end up killin' them, seriously, with my own bare hands.”