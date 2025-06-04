My baby came out five pounds because I couldn’t eat: Cardi B opens up on what cheating did to her pregnancy

Cardi B has opened up about the heavy toll that her romance with Offset had on her mental and physical wellbeing, confessing she felt “going crazy” in the last few months leading up to their break-up. The WAP rapper, happier than she has been in a “very, very long time”, spoke openly about the emotional ravages of Offset’s suspected cheating and habitual lying.

Cardi B speaks out on Offset split: ‘I was going crazy’

In videos from an X Spaces posted by a news publication on Tuesday, Cardi looked back on the tough time when she was pregnant with their third child and filed for divorce in late July last year. “Last year, I felt like I was losing my mind,” she revealed. “It’s not just the cheating. It’s the perpetual lying, the gaslighting — it was really messing with my with my head."

The stress was so bad that it affected her pregnancy. “I couldn‘t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out five pounds, because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed.” Her label and management team finally stepped in, getting her a therapist. “I did therapy, and I tried, and I fell back in love again,” she continued, referring to her reported new beau Stefon Diggs.