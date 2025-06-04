Bhuvan Bam breaks silence on his new look, clears up surgery rumours

Bhuvan Bam recently left the internet in shock with his new look, which was seen on Reddit. His transformation quickly sparked a flurry of questions from fans, with many wondering if he had undergone surgery.
The pictures revealed Bhuvan's new facial look, which made fans wonder whether the YouTuber-turned-actor had undergone surgery. In response, Bhuvan clarified the situation. He opened up about the changes in his face, putting the rumours to rest and explaining the real reasons behind the transformation.
Taking to Reddit, a user had shared Bhuvan Bam's latest photos and posted, 'So, did he undergo any procedure? He looks really different these days. Please don’t say it’s just diet and aging- don’t make us look like fools!’, in a sarcastic tone.
The YouTuber concluded the rumours, saying, “Hi doston, Had a great time reading all the comments regarding my ‘surgery’. I also felt the same after looking at my changed facial structure, as if I’ve gone under the knife. But it’s just 60 minutes of cardio and one hour of strength training supported by a strict diet. It does wonders, trust me. Also, the second photo is almost a decade old. So naturally people’s appearance changes”.
Later he added saying, “A few weeks ago, I underwent a lip surgery because of a painful boil also known as ‘mucocele’. It had to be removed because I’ve been prepping up for a show and had to be in a certain look”.
Many initially thought the account was a fake, but a Redditor quickly confirmed its authenticity, pointing out that Bhuvan Bam had hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the same profile a few years ago.
On the work front, Bhuvan Bam is best known for his popular comedy videos on YouTube, under the channel BB Ki Vines. He’s also gained recognition as a rising actor, steadily making his mark in both the digital and entertainment worlds. He made his OTT debut in January 2023 with the show Taaza Khabar. That same month, he also appeared alongside Srishti Rindani in Rafta Rafta on Amazon miniTV.