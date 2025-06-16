Rolling Loud fest brings global hip-hop to India for the first time

One of the largest international hip-hop music stages comes to India! Rolling Loud India set to roll out later this year has announced that the IP is finally coming to India. Co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement, "We never imagined Rolling Loud would take us to India — it’s incredible. The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival to Mumbai felt like the right decision."
This comes as an exciting news to hip-hop fanactics and the blooming hip-hop talent in India. They further added in their statement, "We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artistes they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience. For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop — and we can’t wait to experience how India shows up."
Rolling Loud India has had an impressive repertoire of star-studded lineups and expansive activations. The recently concluded editions of the fest in Las Vegas and Thailand have featured hip-hop names like Future, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, among others.
And It isn't just music at the fest celebrating the contemporary hip-hop culture. Local food and drink, art installations, two main stages and more will be the channels to revel in the grand coming together of grassroots and international-level artistes.
