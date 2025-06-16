Rolling Loud fest brings global hip-hop to India for the first time

Rolling Loud India has had an impressive repertoire of star-studded lineups and expansive activations. The recently concluded editions of the fest in Las Vegas and Thailand have featured hip-hop names like Future, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, among others.

And It isn't just music at the fest celebrating the contemporary hip-hop culture. Local food and drink, art installations, two main stages and more will be the channels to revel in the grand coming together of grassroots and international-level artistes.