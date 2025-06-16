Music

Rolling Loud fest brings global hip-hop to India for the first time

The recently concluded editions of the fest in Las Vegas and Thailand have featured hip-hop names like Future, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, among others
One of the largest international hip-hop music stages comes to India! Rolling Loud India set to roll out later this year has announced that the IP is finally coming to India. Co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement, "We never imagined Rolling Loud would take us to India — it’s incredible. The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival to Mumbai felt like the right decision."

'Rolling Loud' founders share their excitement

This comes as an exciting news to hip-hop fanactics and the blooming hip-hop talent in India. They further added in their statement, "We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artistes they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience. For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop — and we can’t wait to experience how India shows up."

What to expect?

Rolling Loud India has had an impressive repertoire of star-studded lineups and expansive activations. The recently concluded editions of the fest in Las Vegas and Thailand have featured hip-hop names like Future, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, among others.

And It isn't just music at the fest celebrating the contemporary hip-hop culture. Local food and drink, art installations, two main stages and more will be the channels to revel in the grand coming together of grassroots and international-level artistes.

Glimpse from the previous edition in Thailand
How Hip-Hop and rap music found a home in India
