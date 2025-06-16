Soumik Datta announces his latest project and we’re super excited about it

Acclaimed sarod player and composer Soumik Datta served as Artist in Residence with the Philharmonia Orchestra during the 2023/24 season, culminating in the debut of Borderlands — an immersive performance staged at London’s Southbank Centre in 2024. Known for weaving personal narratives into evocative musical experiences, Soumik now journeys to India with Travellers — a reimagining of Borderlands that delves into themes of migration, identity, nationality and transcontinental life. The new production is part of his residency at Mumbai’s G5A, a vibrant hub for experimental and independent arts. Joining Soumik on this cross-cultural venture is a dynamic ensemble of rising talent from the UK and India, including Sayee Rakshith (violin), Sumesh Narayanan (mridangam), Debjit Patutundi (tabla), Nina Harries (bass) and Hrith Dey (percussion). This marks Soumik’s second residency at G5A and in addition to the performances, he led a one-day workshop on June 15. Fifteen emerging musicians will be invited to explore their artistic voices — not only as performers, but as storytellers, problem-solvers and agents of change. We caught up with Soumik to learn more about this powerful and timely project.
Do tell us about this new project?
Travellers is a live concert that blends ambient soundscapes, spoken word and Indian classical roots to create an immersive experience. The work stems from my ongoing exploration of themes like migration and identity, which have been recurring features in my work. It’s a natural evolution from my previous projects. For Travellers, I wanted to delve deeper into the concept of nation and land, using soundscape and new music compositions to try and dissolve the invisible lines that divide places, land and people. We’re incorporating field recordings and immersive audio layers that seamlessly weave in and out of the live band, aiming to create an uninterrupted flow that transports the audience to different places — a kind of ‘ear cinema.’ The voice of my sarod remains at the heart of the show, but you’ll also hear the violin, cajon, vocals, drums and other sounds that transport you across time zones and continents.
What are some of the highlights of a project like Travellers?
One of the key highlights of Travellers is the dynamic ensemble of musicians joining me from both India and the UK. Their improvisations and virtuosic collaborations will be central to revealing how ancient Indian melodies and contemporary compositions can dissolve the walls between nations and cultures. The unique blend of ambient soundscapes and spoken word with Indian classical roots creates an experience that is both emotive and immersive. Furthermore, the residency at G5A in Mumbai offers a space for these musicians to explore and expand beyond the strengths of their instruments — to create theatrical moments together and blur the lines between musician, storyteller, performer and activist.
Will you be going on tour to promote this project outside of Mumbai/India?
The current premiere for Travellers is part of a residency at G5A in Mumbai, with shows scheduled for June 13 and 14. But, I’m hoping to tour this work widely as it speaks to the increasingly fragmented world we all live in today. We also have a portfolio of other productions that we are touring through my company Soumik Datta Arts.
Finally, what are you working on next?
This year, I received an Honorary Fellowship from Trinity Laban (alongside AR Rahman who was appointed Honorary Chair of Trinity Laban) and awards for music from Eastern Eye ACTA and EPG Indian Global Forum. These prestigious platforms have led me to create more time and space for arts education. I want to conduct more workshops with young musicians — encouraging them to think beyond performance, to become leaders of their fields and to become change agents. I would love to see the next generation of ‘artivists’ emerge from India. On June 15, I am concluding my residency at G5A with an all day workshop for young, emerging musicians (to address social change through their work) and hope to do many more workshops across India in the months ahead.