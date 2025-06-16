Soumik Datta announces his latest project and we’re super excited about it

Do tell us about this new project?

Travellers is a live concert that blends ambient soundscapes, spoken word and Indian classical roots to create an immersive experience. The work stems from my ongoing exploration of themes like migration and identity, which have been recurring features in my work. It’s a natural evolution from my previous projects. For Travellers, I wanted to delve deeper into the concept of nation and land, using soundscape and new music compositions to try and dissolve the invisible lines that divide places, land and people. We’re incorporating field recordings and immersive audio layers that seamlessly weave in and out of the live band, aiming to create an uninterrupted flow that transports the audience to different places — a kind of ‘ear cinema.’ The voice of my sarod remains at the heart of the show, but you’ll also hear the violin, cajon, vocals, drums and other sounds that transport you across time zones and continents.