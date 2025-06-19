Karandeep releases heartfelt new single Hasdi, a melodious celebration of joy and beauty

Now rebranding himself under his real name, Karandeep, he is embarking on a fresh musical journey. His new single Hasdi, meaning "smiling" in Punjabi, is a melodic celebration of beauty and joy. Crafted with evocative lyrics, the song beautifully captures the allure of a girl’s smile and the happiness it brings. Produced with a keen ear for modern pop sounds, Hasdi reflects Karandeep’s heartfelt desire to connect with listeners through warmth and sincerity.

Karandeep shares, “This song is incredibly special to me. Hasdi is the first release under my real name, marking a new beginning in my musical career. It’s a song straight from the heart, celebrating the simple, pure joy of admiring someone’s beauty. I hope listeners feel the warmth and sincerity I’ve poured into it and connect with the message.”

Hasdi is now available across all major streaming platforms.