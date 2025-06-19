World Music Day 2025: In an exclusive tell-all, classical powerhouse Kaushiki Chakraborty opens up on love, lineage and Pankh

Imagine being 44 and never having tasted ice cream—not because of any ailment or restriction. Nor do you know how sour tamarind tastes—or how satisfying it is to gulp down a puchka dipped in tamarind water—despite being born and brought up in Kolkata. That’s Kaushiki Chakraborty for you, one of the finest Hindustani classical vocalists in the country. One of the most mellifluous voices among the young generation of singers, Kaushiki has carved a distinct niche for herself despite having to live up to the unjustified expectations of the audience for being Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty’s daughter. Having a knack for music since age two, Kaushiki’s first-ever public rendition was a tarana when she was just seven years old. Since then, the chirpy singer has grown musically by leaps and bounds, performing on the world stage with elan, sharing the stage with doyens of classical music.

Always a believer in living in the moment, Kaushiki becomes the first Indian classical artiste ever to come up with a living autobiography in a web series format. The six-episode series called Pankh, slated for release on her YouTube channel on July 11, sees her taking the audience through various phases of her life lived so far, with each episode ending in a song sung by her. The series has been directed by illustrious musician Shantanu Moitra, who has also composed for the same. What’s more, the lyrics for a couple of the six songs have been written by Kaushiki herself. For our World Music Day cover, who else could have been a more fitting subject than Kaushiki? We had an exclusive chat with the sonorous singer on her upcoming series, her growing-up years and the bond she shares with her father, Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, and her husband and vocalist, Parthasarathi Desikan.

Kaushiki also obliged us with an exclusive two-look shoot, donning ensembles from designer Sayantan Sarkar’s latest wedding-festive edit, immaculately captured by photographer Debarshi Sarkar.

Excerpts from the chat.

