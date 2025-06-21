On World Music Day, musician Shantanu Moitra talks about his collaborative project with Kaushiki Chakraborty, titled Pankh

A

Nobody made me collaborate. It just happened. I have known her for many many years now. What has happened is that there’s been a phenomenal transformation in me as to how I look at art over the years. The reason why I love music is not just films. There’s so much happening around in the cosmos. I don’t want to be subservient to one art form. That’s when I discovered the joy of travelling, going to these beautiful remote places of the country where people don’t usually go—I discovered stories there. I married that with my compositions because I felt the need to tell a story through my compositions.

I kind of tasted blood with this idea that I get to travel, I get to see places, I get to be with people and from there music starts. Then from there, my next venture was Songs of the River. Kaushiki was there in the second last leg of my journey in Jiaganj, she had come there, and for the first time, she saw what I’m really trying to say. I mean, why the hell should a composer cycle down a river? He should rather be sitting with an instrument in a recording studio or with musicians!

My point of view is that compositions happen from life, and I need to encounter and indulge in life for me to be able to create. That was my philosophy. I remember that moment when we were sitting on a boat, on the Ganga. We were anchored in the middle of the river at night, and Kaushiki said, “I feel so free”. Her back-to-back shows kept her so busy that the tranquility touched her. And the effort that we had taken to come to the middle of the river is what gave her the peace. This was the work of Pankh.

Kaushiki kept telling me to accumulate my compositions in a place. Over a period of time, I kept on putting down some musical ideas and associated with her. And she used to develop it. I think the time came when we decided that it’s a good time for us to tell a story of Pankh.

You ask why a collaboration with Kaushiki? I would say she’s one of the most phenomenal artistes that I have met. When I say a phenomenal artiste, I’m not just talking about music. It’s very important to understand that she is probably the only woman singer representing Patiala Gharana, who is a youth icon. Now, this is an oxymoron.

Kaushiki has actually broken this myth dynamically and her average audience is remarkably young. And you know why that has happened? It’s because of who she is...she has embraced the uncertainties, broken the stereotypes and become a friend to them, both on and off stage. Our music travels all over the world. My father used to sing Classical music, and I, film songs. I’ve seen both these worlds, seen the struggles. And I felt that Kaushiki is the right person to bridge that gap. So I think it’s two different backgrounds coming together to tell the story of Pankh, to tell the story of songs, and to celebrate a beautiful thing in our lives called music.