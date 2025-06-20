Those favourite prayers songs and verses form the beating heart of the record. Timeless bhajans such as Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram, Vaishnava Jan To and Mirabai’s devotional Payo Ji Maine sit alongside Abide With Me — Gandhi’s cherished Christian hymn — and The Lord’s Prayer. To complement the five reworked hymns, Kej penned six original compositions that expand Gandhi’s teachings into 21st‑century concerns. Tracks will weave recordings with flutes from Ravichandra Kulur and the nimble sitar of Purbayan Chatterjee. While Tina, Masa and Kailash form the core partnership, Ricky also collaborated with Police drumming icon Stewart Copeland; the late folk troubadour Peter Yarrow; and songwriter Philip Lawrence — best known for his work with Bruno Mars, among many others. The New York Youth Symphony adds youthful exuberance, while Los Angeles‑based choir Tonality, provides choral gravitas. Closer to home, the Bengaluru‑based producer and musician assembled an all-star Indian contingent too: vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, violin virtuoso Manoj George and rising carnatic star Shradha Ganesh among them.

Releasing on all streaming platforms on July 14.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal