Celebrated pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram to release ‘The Thirukkural 1330 – Musical Ethos’ this September

Lydian Nadhaswaram, the winner of the CBS talent show The World's Best in 2019, and a proud representative of India, has announced the release of his highly anticipated project, The Thirukkural 1330 – Musical Ethos, set to launch on September 6, 2025.

Lydian Nadhaswaram transforms Tamil classic Thirukkural into music, releases project in September

Marking the occasion of World Music Day, Lydian took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share the exciting news: “Happy World Music Day! Celebrating music with a glimpse into one of the most meaningful projects of my life — THE THIRUKKURAL 1330 – Musical Ethos, Chapter 1 - India. Releasing September 6, 2025. Venue, release format, and full details will be announced soon. More updates on the way!”

He revealed that this ambitious project features over 1,000 voices from various musical genres worldwide, along with new musical styles created specifically for this work. Together, they aim to bring the timeless couplets of Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural to life through music, highlighting their meanings and essence.

The Thirukkural is a classic Tamil text consisting of 1,330 couplets, known as Kurals, each made up of seven words. Celebrated globally as one of the greatest literary masterpieces, it covers themes of virtue, wealth, and love, renowned for its universal and secular wisdom. Lydian’s innovative musical interpretation of this revered text is highly anticipated by fans and scholars alike.

Lydian is also notable as the only student of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, who recently made history as the first Indian to present a Western classical symphony at London’s Eventim Apollo in March 2025.

Hailing from Chennai, Lydian was just 17 when he won The World’s Best, taking home a prize of one million dollars. A prodigy who masters 14 instruments—including drums, tabla, guitar, and especially piano—Lydian is celebrated worldwide for his extraordinary musical talent.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress