Meghalaya announces Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, featuring Jason Derulo and The Script

On World Music Day 2025, the Government of Meghalaya announced the highly anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival for this year, headlined by global music icons Jason Derulo and The Script, while also unveiling a visionary push for a sustainable concert economy that is transforming Meghalaya’s cultural landscape and economic trajectory.
Returning on November 14 and 15, 2025, Cherry Blossom Festival is set to turn Shillong into an immersive citywide celebration, stretching from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Ward’s Lake, with concerts, pop-ups, and interactive experiences. Day 1 will see international pop-R&B sensation Jason Derulo and Ireland’s chart-topping rock band The Script co-headlining. With over 220 million records sold between them, both acts are set to deliver high-octane performances in the beautiful North Eastern city, making it one of the biggest music nights in India.
“Every concert is a celebration of who we are. We are not just hosting performances; we are building an economy of talent and identity that speaks to the world. We have seen how the concert economy is an aspect that has been worked on in Meghalaya, and how it was implemented here long before it was done in any other part of the country. We have now simply given it better structure and expanded it into much bigger programmes. We hope that, in the coming years, it will become even bigger,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma.
“The two artistes announced are just 50% of the line-up, we’re working hard to lock in the rest, and hope to confirm more big names within the next month. For now, it will remain a surprise that will make this edition even more exciting,” he added.
From hosting global icons like Bryan Adams, Ed Sheeran, Akon, and Alan Walker to producing over 13,000 performances under the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project (MGMP), the state is rewriting the narrative of what cultural development looks like in the Northeast. The strategy has led to over 7,750 local artistes being registered, 22 million reel views and 60,000 organic social media posts. It has also fostered global artiste engagement with local culture, exemplified by Ed Sheeran’s impromptu football match with Shillong’s youth. Flagship events like Cherry Blossom and Me’Gong have grown into cultural powerhouses that continue to draw attention both nationally and internationally.
From being the “Rock Capital of India” to becoming a blueprint for the future of creative economies, Meghalaya is harmonising culture, commerce, and community in a rhythm that resonates across the globe.
