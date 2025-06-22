Meghalaya announces Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, featuring Jason Derulo and The Script

“Every concert is a celebration of who we are. We are not just hosting performances; we are building an economy of talent and identity that speaks to the world. We have seen how the concert economy is an aspect that has been worked on in Meghalaya, and how it was implemented here long before it was done in any other part of the country. We have now simply given it better structure and expanded it into much bigger programmes. We hope that, in the coming years, it will become even bigger,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma.

“The two artistes announced are just 50% of the line-up, we’re working hard to lock in the rest, and hope to confirm more big names within the next month. For now, it will remain a surprise that will make this edition even more exciting,” he added.