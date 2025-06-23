Aman Sagar and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's music video ESWY is a profound love story with a cinematic experience

Everything Sucks Without You (ESWY), the official music video from Aman Sagar and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya also features the iconic voice of Jaaved Jafferi. More than just a song, ESWY is a visually stunning and emotionally rich cinematic experience, presenting a profound love story that transcends lifetimes, deeply rooted in the timeless Indian philosophical concept of saat janam (seven births).

What does ESWY has to offer?

ESWY is a testament to conscious filmmaking, aiming to build an immersive world that invites viewers to dream and explore. Its logline perfectly encapsulates its essence: Aman Sagar, a hopeless romantic, travels through lifetimes chasing his soulmate, but his destiny conspires his death in every lifetime. The central question remains: Can he defy fate and escape a cycle of heartbreak?

At its core, ESWY is a lifetime-hopping adventure that explores the nature of love and destiny through the lens of reincarnation, blending traditional Indian themes with modern sensibilities and bizarre scenarios. Directed by Yuvraajaago, the narrative begins with Aman, a young man driving on a foggy highway, who is suddenly transported to another story, in another time, after hearing Sanjeeta's captivating voice on the radio.

This journey unfolds across seven distinct eras, each meticulously brought to life with a "uniquely Indian visual lens reviving the concept of saat janam, which is rooted in Indian culture through the ages." Viewers are transported from a 1955 jazz club where Sanjeeta is an angelic performer and Aman a smooth, Bond-type figure, to 1915, where Sanjeeta is the classic girl-next-door being stalked by Aman through a window reminiscent of movies like Padosan.

The story continues into the 1933s with Sanjeeta as a silver screen superheroine and Aman her biggest fan, then to the 2000s where she's a supermarket cashier with Aman as a lovestruck customer who's unaware the shop is about to get robbed, (featuring Wolfcryman as a cameo). Then in 1985, when Sanjeeta is stuck in the rain with a stranger, reminding us of those old Bollywood romantic thrillers, and finally, in 1896, when Sanjeeta appears like Juliet at her balcony while Aman, a sweet newspaper seller deeply in love.