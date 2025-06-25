Pride Month 2025: BombayMami’s latest single, Hot Boyz, pays homage to the LGBTQIA+ community

A

The idea was to switch the usual dynamic we see in society. Often, women are portrayed as the ones who must please men. In this video, I flipped that — I’m surrounded by beautiful men and I have the choice. Fun fact: all the boys in the video are my friends and they’re queer. So in reality, the interest wasn’t in me, but it plays with that illusion. We still live in a world where being queer isn’t fully accepted. There are stigmas and societal pressures everywhere. I consider myself a strong ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and want to offer a stage and a voice to everyone, through me, in whatever way I can. I don’t believe in the patriarchal structures that confine us. I try to challenge those norms, sometimes bluntly, sometimes more metaphorically. I think with this video and song, the message still comes through, but in a way that’s palatable and visually striking.