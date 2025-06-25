Singer Agsy drops explosive Punjabi hip-hop anthem Jatt Baija

Warner Music India has officially signed one of India’s most dynamic and fearless female hip-hop voices, Agsy, ushering in a bold new era for the genre with the release of her explosive new track, Jatt Baija.

Rapper Agsy unleashes fierce new single Jatt Baija

A pioneering force in Desi hip-hop, Agsy has spent the past eight years redefining what it means to be an artist in India’s growing rap scene. Known for her hard-hitting lyricism, genre-fluid flows, and edgy visual identity, Agsy stands as more than a rapper—she’s a cultural disruptor shaping the future of Indian hip-hop on a global scale.

Jatt Baija, her first release under the label, is a fiery Punjabi hip-hop anthem that blends traditional folk melodies—vocals sung by Agsy herself—with razor-sharp bars and heavy, bass-driven beats. The track is a fierce tribute to every self-made woman rising on her own terms, unapologetic in her power and purpose.

The high-octane music video mirrors the song’s intensity. Styled to perfection, Agsy transforms into a series of commanding avatars: a vengeance-driven boxer, a charismatic enchantress with six-foot-long hair, a boss at the head of the table silencing doubters, and a strategic mastermind dominating a casino floor. Each character is symbolic of her ambition, rage, and readiness to dismantle expectations.

This release follows her breakout hit Medusa Sedusa, which went viral and sparked a major cultural moment across social media, with influencers and celebrities hopping on the trend. From being a standout contestant on MTV Hustle Season 1 to earning respect from industry heavyweights, Agsy has continued to blaze her own trail.

