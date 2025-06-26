Jet Black Roses unveil Barefoot Gypsy Mama riding post–CMA high into NASCAR spotlight

The new single follows on the success of a successful CMA Week in Nashville where the so–called Coolest Dad Rock Band in America brought an energetic performance to Luke Combs’ bar. Their last single PsychoBoogieHoochieCoo, with Grammy–winning producer Greg Archilla received widespread attention for its groovy horn–soaked sound and accompanying mind-bending music video.

For the unversed, Jet Black Roses are not only a music band but a movement with a mission in mind: Rock N Roll With A Country Soul. They compose their own music, play their own instruments and take pride in living up to their commitment to the real thing refusing to use AI autotune or looped tracks. With major tour slots alongside rock legends like Styx Sammy Hagar and Collective Soul, Jet Black Roses are rapidly carving out their unique lane as one of 2025’s most exciting and genuinely refreshing acts. Their unique combination of Southern rock country soul and funky grooves guarantees an exciting journey for music fans.