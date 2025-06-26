Jet Black Roses unveil Barefoot Gypsy Mama riding post–CMA high into NASCAR spotlight

With the overwhelming success of their genre–defying single PsychoBoogieHoochieCoo Southern rock sensation Jet Black Roses return with an energetic new single Barefoot Gypsy Mama. Their latest is set to capitalise on their recent momentum especially as they get set to bring the fire to the NASCAR pre–race show this Saturday.
Barefoot Gypsy Mama is an unvarnished raw southern rock song. It’s a gritty mixture of bluesy electric guitar driving beats and the band’s trademark raspy vocals encapsulating the pure essence of the southern soul. The group calls it their “southern rock summer anthem” honouring free–spirited individuals who love being real and create their own destiny. This ethos well reflects Jet Black Roses’ dedication to ‘real music, real stories and real musicianship’ in an age normally criticised for over–produced sounds.
The new single follows on the success of a successful CMA Week in Nashville where the so–called Coolest Dad Rock Band in America brought an energetic performance to Luke Combs’ bar. Their last single PsychoBoogieHoochieCoo, with Grammy–winning producer Greg Archilla received widespread attention for its groovy horn–soaked sound and accompanying mind-bending music video.
For the unversed, Jet Black Roses are not only a music band but a movement with a mission in mind: Rock N Roll With A Country Soul. They compose their own music, play their own instruments and take pride in living up to their commitment to the real thing refusing to use AI autotune or looped tracks. With major tour slots alongside rock legends like Styx Sammy Hagar and Collective Soul, Jet Black Roses are rapidly carving out their unique lane as one of 2025’s most exciting and genuinely refreshing acts. Their unique combination of Southern rock country soul and funky grooves guarantees an exciting journey for music fans.