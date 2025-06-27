AP Dhillon set to light up Dubai again with a one-night-only 360-degree concert

Global music maverick and critically acclaimed genre-bender AP Dhillon is making a spectacular return to Dubai, bringing his electrifying stage presence back to the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, September 7, 2025, for a one-night-only performance that promises to be nothing short of legendary.
This isn’t just any comeback—it’s a revival of the groundbreaking 360-degree show that made history at the very same venue, where Dhillon became the first Punjabi artist to headline such an immersive spectacle. Now, he’s back to push the envelope even further.
This highly anticipated concert marks Dhillon’s second performance in the region, following his sold-out debut in February 2024. It’s poised to be a landmark moment in his artistic journey—one that transcends genres and borders, powerfully representing the global brown community on one of the world’s biggest stages.
His Dubai announcement comes hot on the heels of a phenomenal 2024. From his India Tour that rocked sold-out arenas in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh, to making waves in the world of culture and fashion, Dhillon’s presence has been felt far beyond music. This past year saw him grace the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and sit front row at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads for luxury giants like Louis Vuitton and Chanel.
Reflecting on his Dubai return, AP Dhillon shares: “Dubai’s always been special to me. It’s where I did my first-ever 360 show—still one of my favorite performances to date. I’ve been waiting to bring this experience back, and I can’t wait to return.”
Currently riding the wave of his chart-topping EP, The Brownprint, Dhillon’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. With his latest tracks Afsos and STFU dominating global playlists, he continues to shape the sound of a new generation.
Fans can expect a dynamic, high-octane 360-degree showcase, complete with Dhillon’s signature immersive production and a carefully curated setlist. The performance will blend fan-favourite anthems like Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, Dil Nu, and Summer High with fresh hits like Afsos, STFU, Bora Bora, After Midnight, and Old Money. Whether you’re a longtime listener or a new fan, this promises to be a musical journey unlike any other.
The event is produced and presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation.
Tickets start at INR 4,543.16.
Available from June 30, 2025, 12 pm onwards.