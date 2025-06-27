AP Dhillon set to light up Dubai again with a one-night-only 360-degree concert

His Dubai announcement comes hot on the heels of a phenomenal 2024. From his India Tour that rocked sold-out arenas in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh, to making waves in the world of culture and fashion, Dhillon’s presence has been felt far beyond music. This past year saw him grace the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and sit front row at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads for luxury giants like Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Reflecting on his Dubai return, AP Dhillon shares: “Dubai’s always been special to me. It’s where I did my first-ever 360 show—still one of my favorite performances to date. I’ve been waiting to bring this experience back, and I can’t wait to return.”

Currently riding the wave of his chart-topping EP, The Brownprint, Dhillon’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. With his latest tracks Afsos and STFU dominating global playlists, he continues to shape the sound of a new generation.

Fans can expect a dynamic, high-octane 360-degree showcase, complete with Dhillon’s signature immersive production and a carefully curated setlist. The performance will blend fan-favourite anthems like Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, Dil Nu, and Summer High with fresh hits like Afsos, STFU, Bora Bora, After Midnight, and Old Money. Whether you’re a longtime listener or a new fan, this promises to be a musical journey unlike any other.

The event is produced and presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation.

Tickets start at INR 4,543.16.

Available from June 30, 2025, 12 pm onwards.