More than music: Yaazhi’s fusion with purpose

Yaazhi’s line-up has changed over the years, evolving through three versions, with the current formation led by him and his wife. “We started with six members. We’re at 12 now, and the number’s steadily growing,” he adds with a grin.

What sets Yaazhi apart is their refusal to be boxed into a single genre. “We’re boldly a multi-genre, multilingual band,” Kiran asserts. “We’ve performed Carnatic, jazz, Assamese folk, Bengali songs—even alternate rock. If someone wants a Greek song, it’s our duty to learn it and make it our own.”

And make it their own they do—with immersive compositions and intricate soundscapes that challenge what fusion music can be. “Earlier, I was composing to impress,” admits Kiran. “Now, it’s all about expression. I want people to close their eyes and feel the picture we paint with our music. We’re moving towards a soundscape-driven experience, where the visual is created through sound.”

For their upcoming Chennai performance, the band promises something new. “I’ve given strict instructions to the team—we’re not doing any of the mainstream film covers this time. Even if we include a couple of film songs, they’ll be rare ones. We’re bringing in three flavours: a rooted Tamil segment, a global composer segment, and a genre-based exploration,” Kiran shares.

But beyond the music lies a deeper mission. Kiran sees Yaazhi as a vessel for stories—personal, cultural, and emotional. “With music, we’re painting a story. The moment we stop doing that, we lose purpose.”

This ethos flows into their future plans too. The band is working on releasing five original tracks over the next year, with a focus on immersive audio-visual storytelling rather than traditional verse-chorus formats. They also hope to tour internationally and engage in cross-cultural exchanges. “We want to take our music abroad and bring back theirs. That’s when stories get shared—and stories are the essence of humanity.”

As Kiran puts it, “We’d like to be remembered for the people we are, more than the music we give. But if the music stays with you—then we’ve succeeded.”

Open to all. June 28. 6.30 pm to 9 pm. At Atrium, Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

