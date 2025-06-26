Indian classical music takes centre stage with a sitar-sarod duet this weekend

This June, Indian classical music enthusiasts can look forward to an evocative jugalbandi performance that brings together two of the country’s finest string instruments — the sitar and the sarod — in a melodic exploration of rhythm, raga, and improvisation.

A duet of strings: Soumitra Thakur and Pratik Shrivastava in concert

The upcoming concert features Soumitra Thakur on sitar and Pratik Shrivastava on sarod, both of whom carry forward rich musical legacies through their artistry. Known for their expressive technique and dynamic rapport, the duo will engage in a musical dialogue that celebrates both structure and spontaneity, as is tradition in jugalbandi performances.

Soumitra, trained in the Bishnupur gharana under Prashanta Thakur and mentored by icons like Rashid Khan and Kushal Das, brings a vocal-inspired finesse to the sitar. His work has been recognised nationally and internationally, including by All India Radio, where he is graded as an ‘A’ level artiste.

Pratik's sarod playing is marked by lyrical depth and technical clarity. Shaped by years of training under his family’s guidance and further refined by mentorship from legends like Ajoy Chakrabarty and Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, his performances offer a nuanced balance between tradition and contemporary sensitivity.

Together, Soumitra and Pratik have regularly performed as a duo, showcasing their shared vision and improvisational chemistry. This concert promises an enriching experience of melodic interplay that honours classical roots while allowing space for creative expression.

June 27, 2025. 6.30 pm. At National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)