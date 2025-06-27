Saahel unveils soulful new single Man Chala

Singer–songwriter Saahel will once again steal hearts with his new single Man Chala, a moving journey of unplanned love. The song, out now on all leading music streaming sites, explores the tender beauty of finding a companion when you least expect it, reflecting Saahel's classic sincere songwriting and soul–tinged melodies. A lyric video is also scheduled for release on his official YouTube channel.

Saahel releases Man Chala, a serene reflection on unexpected love

Man Chala perfectly captures a love tale that grows naturally, unfettered by assumptions or expectations. Saahel expresses this feeling, explaining that the song is about "the kind of love that finds you when you’re not searching. It’s that rare connection that feels destined; where someone unexpectedly becomes your companion in the journey of becoming." He continues, it's the "unplanned, unforced and just the winds of life aligning two souls in the most effortless way."

This release comes on the back of an incredible run for the 22–year–old artist. Saahel recently featured on a Times Square billboard in New York as part of Spotify's RADAR artist programme for his hit song Tera Pata. His latest singles Nazarein Utaarun and Tujhi Mein have also received huge appreciation, in addition to his hit Hindi covers which have garnered millions of views and earned him a loyal fanbase. Continuing his string of recent successes, Saahel performed a sizzling show in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in December last month, his first visit there.

Saahel, a Hindustani Classical Music-trained talent since childhood, initially gained fame by his viral covers and mashups on Instagram. His extensive discography of original music, which started in 2022, includes a few chartbuster singles, with over 3.6 million streams on Spotify. With Man Chala, Saahel continues to cement his status as a riveting voice of today's music, presenting authentic and poignant depictions of love.