Jai Dhir unveils dreamy new single Velvet Sky

Popular Punjabi pop artist Jai Dhir is making waves once again with the release of his latest single, Velvet Sky, a captivating collaboration with music producer Yoki. This marks Dhir’s third single this year, following the success of Sidekick, and further enriches his already diverse discography that includes fan favourites like Leja and Mirza with Lost Stories, and Piche Piche with Jay Sean.

Jai Dhir’s Velvet Sky is a romantic Punjabi pop track that blends heartfelt melodies with an upbeat energy, creating an immersive, dreamy atmosphere

The song weaves a tender love story through simple, yet poetic lyrics, designed to draw listeners into its emotional depth. What truly sets Velvet Sky apart is its contemporary edge—the fusion of deep house and drill elements, a refreshing combination that makes the track both soothing and vibrant.

Jai Dhir, known for his emotive lyrics, soulful vocals and boy-next-door charm, shared his personal connection to the song. "This song came straight from the heart. It's about a deep, unspoken connection, capturing those quiet emotions of admiring someone from a distance, like a late-night drive filled with unsaid feelings," he explained. "I wanted to keep it real and dreamy, something that feels like you’re floating in a feeling."

Yoki, the talented producer behind the track, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “I had a blast producing this one. I wanted to mix that chill deep house vibe with some punchy drill elements — something that hits but still lets the emotion breathe. It’s got that balance of groove and mood, which I really love,” he stated, adding that the raw vocals immediately sparked his creative direction.

At just 24, New Delhibased Jai Dhir has quickly cemented his place as a rising force in the Punjabi music scene. His unique sound, a fusion of Punjabi, R&B and pop elements, has garnered him critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fanbase, with close to a million monthly listeners. From independently learning production and songwriting during lockdown to achieving over 100 million streams for Leja and 200 million for Mirza, Dhir consistently brings fresh energy and global appeal to Indian music.

Velvet Sky is now available across all leading streaming platforms, promising to be another beloved addition to Jai Dhir’s impressive catalogue.