A mosaic of music: Hailing from legendary families, these artistes did not let their influences define them

Taufiq: When you compose an Indian classic track, you obviously have to adhere to the thaals and raags, so you think on that tangent. World music on the other hand is fusing genres.

Bickram: We can make an analogy between world music and fusion cuisines. Around 40-50 years back people would not enjoy it, but now people love to see different cuisines coming together. Zakir Bhai—whom we all consider the godfather of fusions—had told me that if one wants to learn a culture, they have to break bread with them. One has to eat with them, understand their body language, see what sounds their body moves to, see how exactly their body moves to those sounds. This album is a product of Taufiq bhai and my travels. We are world citizens.

Taufiq: When people go out to eat now, they prefer a buffer because it offers multiple cuisines. The same applies with music. Instead of classifying music, we should just enjoy it.

Bickram: (laughs) Back in the day, music shop owners had a lot of difficulty putting our albums in particular shelves, because they didn’t know which genre this music falls under. One of the albums I had done with Rhythmscape, the shopkeeper had put it beside Anup Jalota’s bhajans, and I made a huge ruckus.