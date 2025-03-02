Alan Walker is set to perform for the first time in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Jaipur this April

Alan Walker is set to make history yet again as he returns to India this April for an extended tour, further cementing his dominance in the country’s live music scene. Following his record-breaking WalkerWorld tour in October 2024, which spanned nine cities and drew over 160,000 fans, the Norwegian DJ and producer is now expanding his footprint across the nation with performances in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Jaipur for the first time.
Alan Walker’s previous tour covered major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong and Chennai, allegedly becoming the highest-selling international tour in India’s history. His rapid return and expanded itinerary mark a paradigm shift in how global artists engage with the Indian market, demonstrating an commitment to connecting with fans across the country.
Hailing from Norway, Alan Walker has evolved from a bedroom producer into one of the most influential figures in electronic music. His unique fusion of progressive house, 1990s trance, and melodic dubstep has captivated audiences worldwide. His breakthrough hit Faded has amassed over 3.1 billion views on YouTube, while tracks like Sing Me to Sleep, Alone, All Falls Down and Darkside have earned multi-platinum certifications and topped international charts.
Beyond his musical prowess, Walker has built a loyal and passionate fanbase, known as the Walkers. In India alone, thousands of fans resonate with his immersive, technology-driven performances and signature hooded persona, which has become an iconic symbol in the EDM landscape.
The tickets for Indian PT II are live on BookMyShow.