Alan Walker is set to perform for the first time in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Jaipur this April

Alan Walker is set to make history yet again as he returns to India this April for an extended tour, further cementing his dominance in the country’s live music scene. Following his record-breaking WalkerWorld tour in October 2024, which spanned nine cities and drew over 160,000 fans, the Norwegian DJ and producer is now expanding his footprint across the nation with performances in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Jaipur for the first time.

Alan Walker’s previous tour covered major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong and Chennai, allegedly becoming the highest-selling international tour in India’s history. His rapid return and expanded itinerary mark a paradigm shift in how global artists engage with the Indian market, demonstrating an commitment to connecting with fans across the country.