Amit Trivedi releases Beparwah, a carefree anthem from Azaad Collab

Music maestro Amit Trivedi continues to push the boundaries of musical expression with his latest track, Beparwah, from his highly anticipated album Azaad Collab. More than just a song, Beparwah is an anthem for fearless living, boundless passion and the pursuit of dreams. With a fusion of powerful instrumentals and emotionally charged lyrics, the track embodies the spirit of moving forward without hesitation.

What makes Beparwah even more intriguing is its unexpected collaboration with visionary behind PVR, Ajay Bijli. Known for his contributions to the cinematic world, Bijli's entry into the music space adds a fresh dynamic, making this crossover a defining moment in the industry. This partnership underlines the essence of Azaad Collab—an initiative that thrives on genre-defying collaborations and unconventional musical experiences.