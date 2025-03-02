Playback singer Vivek Hariharan delves into his unexpected journey into music composition
Vivek Hariharan, known for his soulful voice and dynamic versatility, has lent his vocals to some of the memorable tracks in recent years. But he recently took an unexpected turn into music composition with Sonu Sood’s Fateh. In this candid conversation, he shares with Indulge, how this transition happened, the challenges of composing versus singing, and his dreams for the future.
Did you always envision yourself as a music composer, or did this opportunity come unexpectedly?
It was a pleasant accident. I had been writing songs for a while, but mainly for myself. I never thought I would share it with the world. My career began as a playback singer, and I loved it. But you never know where life takes you. I was making music independently, and Roohdari was one such song. Sonu Sood heard it, loved it, and within days, we planned the recording. My friends always felt my music had cinematic quality, but I never imagined it would actually make it to films. It’s been an amazing journey of discovering the unexpected.
How different is the experience singing a song versus composing one?
Both are challenging in their own ways, but composition demands more responsibility. As a singer, I always respected composers, but stepping into their shoes made me realise the immense effort behind a song. A composer has to balance the vision of the director, producer, story, visuals, musicians, and technical aspects, all while ensuring the song retains its original essence. As a singer, I enjoy embodying different characters. For instance, in Panchayat, I adapted to a rural folk style, while Ghere from An Action Hero required a high-energy, angsty rap tone. Each song demands a different approach, which makes playback singing an exciting challenge. Now that I work on both sides, I understand the process better.
Do you see yourself focusing more on composition in the future, or will singing always be your primary passion?
Singing will always be my first love. I enjoy composing, but I don’t see myself solely as a composer. However, creating music has given me a new perspective as a singer. At the core of everything I do is melody—whether through an instrument or my voice.
Who are some of your biggest inspirations when it comes to music composition?
Growing up, it was Ilaiyaraaja sir and AR Rahman. Over time, I’ve come to appreciate the intricacies of their work even more. The greats have done so much, and we can only hope to achieve a fraction of that. One thing I admire is how they preserved Indian culture while blending global influences. I hope to do the same in my way.
If you could compose for any dream project or collaborate with any artiste, who would it be?
I would love to compose for a Hollywood project based on Indian mythology—perhaps a futuristic take on our stories. Blending our rich history with modern, global storytelling would be an exciting challenge. If I can be even a small part of such a project, it would be a dream come true.