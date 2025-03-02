Playback singer Vivek Hariharan delves into his unexpected journey into music composition

A

It was a pleasant accident. I had been writing songs for a while, but mainly for myself. I never thought I would share it with the world. My career began as a playback singer, and I loved it. But you never know where life takes you. I was making music independently, and Roohdari was one such song. Sonu Sood heard it, loved it, and within days, we planned the recording. My friends always felt my music had cinematic quality, but I never imagined it would actually make it to films. It’s been an amazing journey of discovering the unexpected.