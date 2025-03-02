Actor, director, and writer Manav Kaul opens up about his play, web series, and life
Manav Kaul is a man with many hats! - a prolific actor, exceptional director, and a writer whose words touch hearts. We sat down with him for a candid chat while he was in the city with his play Traasadi as part of the AMI Arts Festival to know more about his play, web series CA Topper and living life carefree.
Excerpts:
What made you come to Kolkata with Traasadi?
I had heard about the AMI Arts Festival. But the thing is I always wanted to perform in Kolkata but in a better space rather than a humungous set up. I thought I will perform in a smaller space and I heard about this space [Kolkata Centre for Creativity] which was very interesting. Then the Festival came up and I was like this is the best way to perform.
Traasadi means tragedy, which is a popular genre in theatre. How have you approached tragedy in your narrative?
Long time back when I was in London I saw Andrew Scot performing a solo piece. After seeing the performance I got the idea that I also need to do something very interesting and similar; which is a storytelling but actually it’s not a storytelling, it’s a performance. Also, because I am a writer, I thought that I’ll weave an interesting story. Then when I started thinking about doing a solo piece, what happened is I have seen a lot of solo pieces or ones with two characters where they perform a comedy. But I thought I will be interesting to perform a tragedy instead. I feel that in theatre tragedy works like a charm. And if it’s absolutely honest and I can pull it off, then it will be interesting.
What are the challenges you think theatre faces today and how it keeps afloat in recent times?
There are no challenges. People, who want to do theatre, are doing. People, who want to watch plays, are watching them. In fact, there is more audience now.
Coming to the unique concept of your web series CA Topper, what kind of preparation did you take to meet the demands of your role? Did you meet any real life male sex worker?
No, actually Puneet Krishna who has written the piece and was the co-director of the series, he has done an extensive research. When I read the script, I didn’t need to do any research because he had everything covered. He had interviews and other materials that we asked for. So, he said this is the fictional character but this is the world he created. He showed me the world and it was very easy after that. He has written he script with so much detail that the script was everything for me.
Did you ever feel in the process how the series would be received by people?
See I know we all have huge problems with the sex part in our head, body, society, and home, everywhere. But if you see, it’s actually quite a feminist series. It’s about women and their priority with very strong women characters. The way the story has been conceived I wanted to be a part of it. And I don’t care because I am an artiste and I will do things which will shake you or you won’t like it. I am continuously doing things which are not conventional.
Having been in the industry for a considerable amount of time, are you choosy about your work or you think there is more that the industry can discover about you?
It’s just that because I want to live life which is more important. Kam Karte Karte nahi marna chahta. (I don’t want to die working). I want to do something. I travel a lot; I do theatre and write a lot. Whatever comes, if it excites me , I do ; otherwise If I don’t do anything for the next five years also I am absolutely okay with that. I am not here to work; I am here to have fun.
You have two directorials Hansa in 2012 and Tathagat in 2021. Are you in the process of directing your next?
I don’t know. I need some mad person who will give me a lot of money and say do whatever you want to do, then I will direct. Two projects I did with my own money and it’s tough. So, I need money and a producer.
Which role do you identify with – an actor, director, writer?
I don’t care. I have learned to live life. In fact, I make great chai, I can also become a great chai walla. People might think I am directing or acting, but I’m actually having a lot of fun. I don’t assign or take anything seriously.
How has reading changed you and the audience today?
I think reading is like the friend I always wanted but never had, who can talk to me and tell me great thing.
Are you currently working on a book?
Yes, I am always writing something or the other.