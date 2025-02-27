Sanya Malhotra celebrates 33rd birthday on set of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Sanya Malhotra marked her 33rd birthday on Tuesday in the midst of work, celebrating on the sets of her upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While juggling her shoot, the Dangal actress took a moment to connect with her fans, sharing a heartfelt message on social media. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote on her Instagram stories, "Birthday on set! Thank you so much for the amazing birthday wishes... Grateful."

A little later, Sanya delighted her followers with a collage of vibrant snapshots from the celebration. The highlight of her post was an endearing glimpse of her co-stars’ hands, playfully smeared with pink Holi colours, capturing the joyous spirit of the day.