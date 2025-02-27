In a late post, Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her ‘love and laughter-filled’ birthday

Triptii Dimri ushered in her 31st birthday on February 23, wrapped in love, laughter, and the serene embrace of nature. The actress treated her followers to a glimpse of her joyous celebrations through a heartfelt Instagram post, capturing the warmth of the occasion.

The first two slides showcased Triptii cutting her birthday cake, radiating pure bliss. A charming selfie with her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, painted a picture of effortless camaraderie, while other snapshots depicted her basking in the company of dear friends, relishing every moment of her special day. From laughter-filled outings to picturesque poses, the actress truly lived her best life.

Expressing her gratitude, Triptii captioned the post, "Surrounded by love, laughter, and nature’s beauty… Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday. Thank you for all the warm wishes and love."