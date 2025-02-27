In a late post, Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her ‘love and laughter-filled’ birthday

Triptii Dimri ushered in her 31st birthday on February 23, wrapped in love, laughter, and the serene embrace of nature. The actress treated her followers to a glimpse of her joyous celebrations through a heartfelt Instagram post, capturing the warmth of the occasion.
The first two slides showcased Triptii cutting her birthday cake, radiating pure bliss. A charming selfie with her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, painted a picture of effortless camaraderie, while other snapshots depicted her basking in the company of dear friends, relishing every moment of her special day. From laughter-filled outings to picturesque poses, the actress truly lived her best life.
Expressing her gratitude, Triptii captioned the post, "Surrounded by love, laughter, and nature’s beauty… Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday. Thank you for all the warm wishes and love."
Previously, Sam Merchant took to his Instagram stories to share an intimate peek into the actress’ birthday eve, making the occasion all the more special.
On the professional front, Triptii Dimri has carved a niche for herself with remarkable performances in films such as Qala, Laila Majnu, Animal, and Bulbbul. She was most recently seen lighting up the screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Prior to that, she featured in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao and shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz.