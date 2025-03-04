Siddhant Kaushal on his ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ musical journey
Siddhant Kaushal never set out to be a lyricist. A singer first, he stumbled upon songwriting by chance, and today, his words bring life to some of Bollywood’s biggest hits this year. In this conversation, he shares his journey on Dhoom Dhaam, creative process, and what it takes to write for films versus independent music.
How did your journey from Jalandhar to Mumbai unfold?
My mother says I started singing at the age of three. One day, someone happened to hear me sing at our house and suggested I be trained. Though I had to pause my training for boarding school, music always remained my passion. Later, while preparing to study abroad, I had a realisation at the embassy—I wasn’t meant for an MBA. I walked out and decided to move to Mumbai instead. I was just a small-town boy with a dream of becoming a singer.
How did you transition from singing to lyric writing?
It happened by chance. A friend once asked me to write lyrics for a song, and while my voice got rejected, my lyrics were approved. That twist of fate set me on this path. Initially, I struggled with confidence, but over time, I found my space in the industry.
You wrote the entire album for Dhoom Dhaam. How did that happen?
It was all about trust. Today, multiple composers and lyricists work on a film’s soundtrack, but when a single lyricist is involved, the makers need to trust the vision. After my first song for Dhoom Dhaam was approved, the producer asked if I’d like to write the rest. I said yes, and that’s how it happened.
What was your creative process for the album?
It was highly collaborative. We would jam together, experiment with words, and refine them over drafts. One funny moment happened while writing How Are You?—we were discussing heartbeat sounds, and Aditya Dhar mentioned how doctors call it a Lub Dub. That sparked a lyrical idea, and the song took shape from there.
How different is writing for films versus independent music?
Very different. For films, the lyrics serve the script and characters, while in independent music, the artist’s style and personality drive the song. Some artists prefer conversational lyrics, others like poetic metaphors—it’s about adapting to each project.
Has the rise of streaming platforms changed songwriting?
Language and lingo evolve with time, and as writers, we reflect what’s happening around us. I study old songs to understand how lyrics have changed across decades. While trends shift, true creativity can’t be forced—it just happens naturally.