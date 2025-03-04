Siddhant Kaushal on his ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ musical journey

A

My mother says I started singing at the age of three. One day, someone happened to hear me sing at our house and suggested I be trained. Though I had to pause my training for boarding school, music always remained my passion. Later, while preparing to study abroad, I had a realisation at the embassy—I wasn’t meant for an MBA. I walked out and decided to move to Mumbai instead. I was just a small-town boy with a dream of becoming a singer.