Dev Negi’s captivating voice takes centre stage in Salman Khan’s Sikandar’s first song, ‘Zohra Jabeen’

The first song drop from Sikandar, Zohra Jabeen, sees dazzling chemistry between the first-time onscreen couple, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna
Dev Negi
Bollywood’s favourite hitmaker Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like Badri Ki Dulhania, Sweetheart, and Biba (Marshmello & Pritam), is ready with yet another musical delight with Zohra Jabeen, the first song from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film, Sikandar.

What makes this song even more special? A perfect blend of Dev Negi’s expressive voice, grand orchestration, and heartfelt lyrics, Zohra Jabeen is a musical gift to fans, released just in time for Eid celebrations.

What Dev Negi has to say about his song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ from ‘Sikandar’

Sharing his excitement, Dev says, "Every singer dreams of lending their voice to a song that becomes an emotion for the audience, and Zohra Jabeen is exactly that. It’s a track that resonates with love, passion, and grandeur, and I am honoured to be the voice behind it. Knowing that this is my third song for Salman sir makes it even more special. Working with Pritam is always an unforgettable experience. He has an unparalleled ability to create melodies that stay with people for a lifetime, and the way he brings out the best in every artist is truly inspiring. I can’t wait for the audience to experience its magic.”

Rashmika in a still from the song
Rashmika in a still from the song

Zohra Jabeen will be the ultimate soundtrack for Eid festivities and beyond. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are paired opposite each other for the first time in Sikandar. The film, which promises to be a high octane, releases Zohra Jabeen, the first track from the film. The foot-tapping dance number, featuring the dynamic Salman and Rashmika, wearing matching outfits, has fans taking notes on their sizzling onscreen chemistry.

Dev Negi’s captivating voice takes centre stage in 'Sikandar's first song, 'Zohra Jabeen'
Sikandar's first song Zohra Jabeen
Dev Negi
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

