Dev Negi’s captivating voice takes centre stage in Salman Khan’s Sikandar’s first song, ‘Zohra Jabeen’

Bollywood’s favourite hitmaker Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like Badri Ki Dulhania, Sweetheart, and Biba (Marshmello & Pritam), is ready with yet another musical delight with Zohra Jabeen, the first song from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film, Sikandar.

What makes this song even more special? A perfect blend of Dev Negi’s expressive voice, grand orchestration, and heartfelt lyrics, Zohra Jabeen is a musical gift to fans, released just in time for Eid celebrations.