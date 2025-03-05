Nayanthara requests fans to drop ‘Lady Superstar’ tag, asks to be called by her name

One of the most popular actress in the Indian film industry, Nayanthara continues to impress moviegoers around the world with her performances in movies such as Ghajini, Bigil and others. Ever since she made her debut in the 2003 film Manassinakkare, she has built a legacy propelled by what earned her the monicker ‘Lady Superstar’ which her fans and the media so lovingly gave her.

Nayanthara asks fans not to call her ‘Lady Superstar’

In a post on X, Nayanthara stated that he does not wish to be addressed by the title ‘Lady Superstar.' While appreciating the title, she stated that her name, which means the most to her, describes her best as a professional and a person.

“...My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection...Many of you have graciously referred to me as 'Lady Superstar', a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me Nayanthara,” she said.