‘Idly Kadai’ postponed, Dhanush set to direct Ajith Kumar in Tamil drama

To avoid a major clash with Ajith Kumar–starrer Good Bad Ugly at the Tamil box office, Dhanush–directorial Idly Kadai has now come up with a new release date.

The development comes against growing rumors that Dhanush is set to direct Ajith Kumar in Idly Kadai. The untitled film is said to have music by Anirudh Ravichander further fueling the excitement. “Strong rumours are doing the rounds that Dhanush has sealed a new project under his helm, which will star none other than Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar,” reports suggest.

Although the official word is yet to be received, speculations around this possible partnership has created a buzz among fans. The delay in Idly Kadai ,which was previously scheduled to be released on April 10 this year, indicates a calculated decision to steer clear of a box office showdown.

Idly Kadai casts Dhanush opposite Nithya Menen for the second time, after their successful pairing in Thiruchitrambalam. The film also has Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj and Rajkiran, and is now set for a release this summer. Good Bad Ugly by Adhik Ravichandran, on the other hand, is an action-comedy featuring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan and an ensemble cast.

Dhanush's recent directorial venture NEEK was received well by critics. His upcoming projects include Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa and the Bollywood project Tere Ishq Mein. On the other hand, Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi recently debuted on Netflix.