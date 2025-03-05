Echoes across cultures: Indian folk instruments and their global counterparts

Music has always been a universal language, with cultures across the world developing unique instruments that reflect their history, traditions, and way of life. Many Indian folk instruments share striking similarities with lesser-known instruments from different countries, highlighting a shared human instinct for creativity and expression through sound.

How instruments connect cultures

The ektara, a one-stringed instrument commonly used in Baul and Bhakti traditions, closely resembles the West African bolon. Both are simple, stringed instruments played by wandering musicians and storytellers, producing a raw, resonant sound that complements devotional and folk music. The ektara is often associated with spiritual seekers, much like the bolon, which is used by griots (oral historians) to accompany songs of heritage and wisdom.

Similarly, the shehnai, a reed instrument played in Indian weddings and religious ceremonies, finds a parallel in the zurna of Turkey and the Middle East. Both instruments have a piercing, celebratory sound and are played in high-energy performances, often in open-air settings. The way they blend with percussive rhythms in traditional music creates a vibrant and immersive experience, whether in an Indian procession or a Turkish festival.

India’s khartal, a wooden percussion instrument used in Rajasthani folk music, has a counterpart in Spain’s castanets. Both are handheld clappers that add sharp, rhythmic accents to dance and music, making performances more dynamic. While the khartal is integral to devotional and folk singing in India, castanets play a crucial role in Flamenco, emphasising intricate hand and foot movements.