Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba’s new song brings Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria together

Bollywood’s rising stars, Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria, are set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming music video. Their on-screen pairing has been a long-standing desire of their fans, and their dream is finally taking shape. The two will be seen in a romantic song, Pyaar Aata Hai, sung by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal.
Following a lot of hype, the teaser of the song is finally out. The song is all set to release on March 7. The clip opens with the actors sitting by a lake, backs facing the camera before transitioning to tender embraces that capture the essence of romance. Tara Sutaria shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “A little glimpse of love, a spark before the fire.”
With its dreamy aesthetic, the video promises to be a visual treat. Complemented by Rito Riba’s soulful voice and Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious vocals, the song is already being touted as a possible love anthem of the year.
Speaking about the project, Rito Riba expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “This song is really special to me. Working with Shreya Ma’am has been a dream come true, and having Ishaan and Tara bring it to life is incredible. Huge thanks to Anshul sir for making this happen!"
Aside from the music video, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in Netflix's upcoming web series The Royals with Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Chunky Panday.