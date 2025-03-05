Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba’s new song brings Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria together

Bollywood’s rising stars, Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria, are set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming music video. Their on-screen pairing has been a long-standing desire of their fans, and their dream is finally taking shape. The two will be seen in a romantic song, Pyaar Aata Hai, sung by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal.

Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria's Chemistry shines in romantic teaser

Following a lot of hype, the teaser of the song is finally out. The song is all set to release on March 7. The clip opens with the actors sitting by a lake, backs facing the camera before transitioning to tender embraces that capture the essence of romance. Tara Sutaria shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “A little glimpse of love, a spark before the fire.”