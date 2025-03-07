Blending heritage and contemporary music, this show in Hyderabad promises a journey of soundscapes

Traditional instruments, with their rich cultural heritage and unique sounds, form the heart of music, bridging generations and preserving ancient musical legacies. Chemmeen, an eight-member band from Kerala, masterfully fuses these traditional elements with contemporary sounds. Known for their distinctive blend of blues, jazz, Indian classical music, and commercial influences, they have carved a niche for themselves in the independent music scene. After much anticipation, they are now set to bring their innovative performance to Hyderabad.

Talking about their creative process, Chemmeen follows a structured method, ensuring that each performance resonates with diverse audiences. “Our experience in highpressure competitions has sharpened our ability to innovate and adapt, which makes our music both emotionally rich and technically refined,” says Shalvin Abraham, a key member of the band.

A defining moment in their journey came in 2017 when they incorporated Chenda Melam, Kerala’s traditional percussion instrument in their performances. “We first performed this fusion at a church festival, and the overwhelming response encouraged us to make it a signature element of our music,” shares Shalvin.

This unique integration of Chenda Melam has since inspired other musicians, contributing to the revival of traditional percussion in contemporary settings. This growing movement is evident in events like the Bengaluru Percussion Festival, where celebrated artistes such as Ranjit Barot have incorporated similar styles into their performances.