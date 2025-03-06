Recession Pop is making a comeback in 2025; Here’s why we crave it in tough times

In times of hardship, economic or otherwise, people turn to music for solace, energy, and a bit of much-needed escapism. That’s why, in 2025, recession pop—those euphoric, high-energy tracks that defined the late 2000s—is making a roaring comeback. From TikTok trends to mainstream radio, the genre’s signature pulsating beats and carefree lyrics are once again dominating the soundscape today.
Recession pop isn’t just any upbeat music—it’s a specific genre that flourished during the late 2000s financial crisis. Think Lady Gaga’s Just Dance, Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling, or Kesha’s Tik Tok—tracks that encouraged listeners to let loose, even as the world crumbled around them. The formula was simple: infectious beats, dance-floor-ready rhythms, and lyrics that screamed ‘forget your worries and party’. Now, in 2025, with inflation, layoffs, and economic instability creeping in, that same musical formula is resonating once more. People want relief, a break from reality, and a reason to dance—even if it’s just in their bedrooms.
TikTok & Instagram’s influence – The social media giants have been instrumental in reviving old hits and pushing emerging artists with recession pop influences. Tracks like Abracadabra have gone viral, with Gen Z embracing the genre as both nostalgic and fresh.
Cultural cycles – Music trends tend to be cyclical, and the 15-year nostalgia rule applies here. Just as early 2010s indie rock made a return in the 2020s, recession pop is now enjoying its revival.
The need for joy – Economic downturns historically drive demand for upbeat, feel-good music. It’s the same reason disco thrived in the ‘70s during stagflation and why bubblegum pop dominated the early 2000s post-9/11.
Artistes like Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter are carrying the torch, blending recession pop’s DNA with modern production. Even legacy artistes like Lady Gaga are seeing their older hits resurface in popularity, proving that the genre’s timeless appeal hasn’t faded.