Recession Pop is making a comeback in 2025; Here’s why we crave it in tough times

In times of hardship, economic or otherwise, people turn to music for solace, energy, and a bit of much-needed escapism. That’s why, in 2025, recession pop—those euphoric, high-energy tracks that defined the late 2000s—is making a roaring comeback. From TikTok trends to mainstream radio, the genre’s signature pulsating beats and carefree lyrics are once again dominating the soundscape today.

What is Recession Pop?

Recession pop isn’t just any upbeat music—it’s a specific genre that flourished during the late 2000s financial crisis. Think Lady Gaga’s Just Dance, Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling, or Kesha’s Tik Tok—tracks that encouraged listeners to let loose, even as the world crumbled around them. The formula was simple: infectious beats, dance-floor-ready rhythms, and lyrics that screamed ‘forget your worries and party’. Now, in 2025, with inflation, layoffs, and economic instability creeping in, that same musical formula is resonating once more. People want relief, a break from reality, and a reason to dance—even if it’s just in their bedrooms.