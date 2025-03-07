This band brings their genre-defying melodies to Hyderabad in their first-ever India tour

Music transcends times, cultures and tradition and Lakkshya embodies this effortlessly. This group of Carnatic musicians, KJ Diliip, Ila S Diliip, Sunaad Anoor, and Diptangshu Bhowmik, is redefining contemporary music by weaving the rich heritage of Carnatic melodies with modern influences. Now, they’re bringing their distinctive sound to the city as part of their much-anticipated Ecstasy tour.

Rooted in classical training, the members of Lakkshya share a deep foundation in Carnatic music. However, rather than staying within traditional boundaries, they explore contemporary styles while preserving the essence of Carnatic ragas and rhythms. “Our goal is simple, it’s to showcase the beauty, depth, and adaptability of Carnatic music in a contemporary setting without losing its soul,” says Ila S Diliip, the band’s vocalist and violinist.

Their album Ecstasy reflects this vision. Collaborating with jazz pianist Aman Mahajan, who shares a strong Carnatic foundation, they bring out intricate nuances in their compositions. When crafting their tracks, they imagine working with soloists who can add fresh dimensions to their sound. “On this album, we collaborated with Mohini Dey, a globally renowned bass player. Her ability to balance the roles of a bassist and a soloist infused electrifying energy into our compositions,” Ila shares.