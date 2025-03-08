Mahathi on Women’s Day: Balancing music, motherhood, and breaking stereotypes in Carnatic music

Mahathi is a prominent name in both Carnatic music and playback singing. The versatile singer has to her credit some iconic hits in the film industry, including Pudichirukku (Saamy), Puyalae Puyalae (Kovil), Vellaikara Mutham (Chellamae), Yammadi Aathadi (Vallavan), Nenje Nenje (Ayan) to name a few. She is known for her mellifluous voice and versatile singing. She is a regular performer at Chennai’s Margazhi music season as well.

Talking about how she began her musical journey, the ace singer says, “Though my maternal great-grandfather was a renowned violinist, no one else in the family took up music as a career like I did. My parents are musicians, but I had to figure everything out on my own. This came with its own set of difficulties, especially because you don’t have the right guidance or “know-how” in a field like this.

Due to my dad’s job, we were based in Kerala until I finished my schooling, so my background was very different from the typical scene in Chennai, which made it even harder when I moved there. Although I initially gained recognition through playback singing, my foundation is in Carnatic music, with strong training in that area.

However, people began seeing me as a playback singer who occasionally performed Carnatic music. For a long time, they didn’t recognise me as a dedicated Carnatic artiste, and I was often seen as presenting the 'lighter' side of Carnatic music. It took me over 15 years to break that perception and prove that I am a serious Carnatic musician who also happens to sing for films."



Talking about her challenges juggling her roles as a mother and musician, Mahathi tells us, “As a woman, balancing career and family is never easy. You can’t give up one for the other, and this belief is something I was raised with. Some responsibilities, like cooking and taking care of your child’s education, can’t be outsourced or ignored.

Being a mother and pursuing a career means working twice as hard. For example, when I have early flights for a concert, I make sure I cook and pack lunch for my son before heading out. Once I’m at the venue, I ensure I finish my soundcheck and performance, then rush back to Chennai as soon as I can.

The constant juggling between my career and home life can be mentally and physically exhausting, but I’ve learned to keep pushing through. Sometimes, I feel guilty if I miss important moments with my son, like school exams or meetings, and wonder if I should step back from my career to focus on family. But despite the guilt, I remind myself that I can do both, and it’s important to keep growing in my work.

There’s also the constant pressure to keep upgrading myself, to continue practicing, and staying relevant in my field. And of course, being a woman in a male-dominated field brings its own unique set of challenges.

One small, yet significant, challenge I face is in the attire I choose to wear. As a female Carnatic musician, my clothing is often scrutinised more than my performance. There are countless comments about whether I’m wearing too much jewellery or whether my sari is flashy. This focus on appearance over music is something that bothers me deeply. Why can’t a woman wear something that makes her feel confident while performing? Why must I adhere to some conventional look just because I’m presenting Carnatic music?