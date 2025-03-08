Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix team up for an unexpected global anthem

The post made by Martin Garrix said, “Angels For Each Other together with @arijitsingh will be yours soon.. ” The post has already racked up 500k likes and over 5 million views, with the comments section flooded with excitement. DJ and music composer Julian Jordan called it a “legendary collab.”

The song is set to be a musical masterpiece with a fantastic and one-of-a-kind fusion of EDM and Bollywood romance. A fusion that fans never expected but absolutely needed.

(Written by Addrita Sinha)