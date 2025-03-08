Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix team up for an unexpected global anthem

Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix come together for a groundbreaking collaboration with their latest song, Angels For Each Other. The global sensations revealed the song’s title through a social media post featuring clips from their jamming sessions, giving fans a sneak peek of the track.
Martin Garrix shared a picture with Arijit Singh, thanking him for an “incredible week”, back in June 2024, hinting at a collaboration, but the assumptions have now become reality.
The post made by Martin Garrix said, “Angels For Each Other together with @arijitsingh will be yours soon.. ” The post has already racked up 500k likes and over 5 million views, with the comments section flooded with excitement. DJ and music composer Julian Jordan called it a “legendary collab.”
The song is set to be a musical masterpiece with a fantastic and one-of-a-kind fusion of EDM and Bollywood romance. A fusion that fans never expected but absolutely needed.
