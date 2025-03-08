Music

Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix team up for an unexpected global anthem

Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix come together for a groundbreaking collaboration with their latest song, Angels For Each Other. The global sensations revealed the song’s title through a social media post featuring clips from their jamming sessions, giving fans a sneak peek of the track.

Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba’s new song brings Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria together

Martin Garrix thanks Arijit Singh for an "incredible week"

Martin Garrix shared a picture with Arijit Singh, thanking him for an “incredible week”, back in June 2024, hinting at a collaboration, but the assumptions have now become reality.

The post made by Martin Garrix said, “Angels For Each Other together with @arijitsingh will be yours soon.. ” The post has already racked up 500k likes and over 5 million views, with the comments section flooded with excitement. DJ and music composer Julian Jordan called it a “legendary collab.”

The song is set to be a musical masterpiece with a fantastic and one-of-a-kind fusion of EDM and Bollywood romance. A fusion that fans never expected but absolutely needed.

(Written by Addrita Sinha)

