Let’s rock!

Gone are the days when music enthusiasts would wait in a long queue to get their preferred CD or cassette to listen to their favourite artistes. With short reels on Instagram a habit, the audience today wants everything short, crisp, and available in just one click. No wonder many bands are moving over to two to three-minute music videos instead of their earlier four to six-minute content. And that becomes a challenge for Ashish Chauhan, the lead vocalist of Delhi-based multi-genre band Delhi Indie Project. It has not completely made the switch to cater to today’s tastes.



“There was a one-minute song challenge that took place a few days back where the artists had to wrap up their composition within a minute. It seemed weird, but this is how it is. We also cater to our audience on social media through our songs used in reels, but at the same time, we are working on those old-school compositions. Our next, ‘Laksh,’ will be a four-and-a-half minute song; part of the song will also be in Instagram reels. That’s how we are meeting both ends,” says Chauhan.

Chauhan believes the scope for band music is increasing day by day. Stepping into the 10th year, the band sees more opportunities at present than it used to 10 years back. “Nowadays, a lot of OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are giving opportunities to bands and musicians. Their songs have been taken into films and web series. Moreover, bands are now necessary at every college fest and social. So the going is good,” he adds.