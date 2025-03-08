Women's Day 2025: Sahana Bajpaie on her journey as a singer, scholar and mother
Singer-songwriter Sahana Bajpaie has been based out of London for 17 years now. Her connection to Bengali culture is sustained through teaching Bengali at SOAS University of London, researching on and performing Bengali music around the world. Engaging with the diaspora community and incorporating Bangla traditions into daily life reinforces this bond with Bengali music and culture, even after staying thousands of kilometres away from the land. We speak with her to know more about her journey as a singer, scholar and mother. Excerpts:
Folk or Rabindra Sangeet? What's closest to your heart? Is it just the kind of songs or the philosophies too that keep you hooked?
Rabindra Sangeet resonates deeply with me, intertwining poetic lyrics with profound philosophies. Its themes of humanism and spirituality align with my personal beliefs, guiding both my artistic and personal life.
Growing up in Santiniketan, I was immersed in the rich musical heritage of the Baul community. Their soulful melodies and profound philosophies have deeply influenced me, and I find great joy in performing these songs. However, leading an urban lifestyle means I don't share the lived experiences of marginalised communities that are intrinsic to authentic Baul expression. While their themes resonate with me, and I recognise the inspiration Rabindranath Tagore drew from Baul philosophy, I approach performing these songs with humility. I acknowledge that, despite my admiration and personal connection, I cannot fully embody the essence of traditional Baul singers.
How important do you think it is for the younger generations to listen to these songs?
Introducing younger generations to these musical traditions fosters cultural continuity and identity. It enriches their understanding of heritage and provides a foundation for artistic expression.
You're also a mum. How difficult is it to handle a kid and work? Do you always tag her along whenever you're travelling?
Balancing academia, music, and motherhood requires meticulous time management. While academia offers some flexibility, challenges persist, especially during travel. I strive to include my daughter when feasible, enriching her experiences and our bond.
Have you at any moment faced any difficulty in getting any work or competing with your colleagues because you're a woman?
Gender disparities in academia and the music industry are well-documented. Women often encounter biases and underrepresentation, necessitating resilience and advocacy for equitable opportunities.
How inclusive and equal has the music/entertainment industry become?
Despite progress, significant gender imbalances persist in the music industry. Women remain underrepresented in roles such as songwriters and producers, highlighting the need for continued efforts toward inclusivity.
What are you working on right now? What's upcoming?
Currently, I am developing a research project, inspired by my PhD thesis on Rabindra Sangeet (King's College London), on the influence of Rabindra Sangeet in contemporary Bengali and South Asian musical aesthetics. Additionally, I am preparing for a series of performances aimed at promoting Bangla musical heritage to diverse audiences in England and Europe over the summer.