Women's Day 2025: Sahana Bajpaie on her journey as a singer, scholar and mother

Rabindra Sangeet resonates deeply with me, intertwining poetic lyrics with profound philosophies. Its themes of humanism and spirituality align with my personal beliefs, guiding both my artistic and personal life.

Growing up in Santiniketan, I was immersed in the rich musical heritage of the Baul community. Their soulful melodies and profound philosophies have deeply influenced me, and I find great joy in performing these songs. However, leading an urban lifestyle means I don't share the lived experiences of marginalised communities that are intrinsic to authentic Baul expression. While their themes resonate with me, and I recognise the inspiration Rabindranath Tagore drew from Baul philosophy, I approach performing these songs with humility. I acknowledge that, despite my admiration and personal connection, I cannot fully embody the essence of traditional Baul singers.