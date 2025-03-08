Sonakshi Sinha shares her new avatar for her Telugu debut in ‘Jatadhara’ on Women's Day 2025

On the occasion of Women’s Day 2025, the makers of Jatadhara have unveiled a striking new poster, offering a first look at Sonakshi Sinha in an intense and never-seen-before avatar. With a gripping mix of action, mythology, and supernatural elements, Jatadhara is set to be a thrilling cinematic experience.
Stepping into the Telugu film industry with a role unlike any she has played before, Sinha is poised to captivate audiences once again. Fresh off her commanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, she now takes on a power-packed character that blends mystery, strength, and intrigue, making this one of her most anticipated performances yet.
The journey of Jatadhara began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, attended by key industry figures. Now, the team is heading deep into the forests of Mount Abu, where an intricate jungle set has been constructed at Maukaa Studios to bring the film’s mystical world to life. The film’s scale and vision promise a visually stunning experience rooted in ancient legend and high-octane action.
Starring Sudheer Babu with debutante Venkat Kalyan directing it, Jatadhara will commence filming on March 10, with Sonakshi diving into this transformative role that demands depth, intensity, and power. With its rich storytelling, breath-taking visuals, and an electrifying supernatural premise, Jatadhara is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year, promising an immersive cinematic experience like never before.