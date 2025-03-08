Sonakshi Sinha shares her new avatar for her Telugu debut in ‘Jatadhara’ on Women's Day 2025

Sonakshi Sinha steps into the Telugu industry

Stepping into the Telugu film industry with a role unlike any she has played before, Sinha is poised to captivate audiences once again. Fresh off her commanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, she now takes on a power-packed character that blends mystery, strength, and intrigue, making this one of her most anticipated performances yet.

The journey of Jatadhara began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, attended by key industry figures. Now, the team is heading deep into the forests of Mount Abu, where an intricate jungle set has been constructed at Maukaa Studios to bring the film’s mystical world to life. The film’s scale and vision promise a visually stunning experience rooted in ancient legend and high-octane action.